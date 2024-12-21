Victor Osimhen has continued to impress several individuals with his form at Turkish outfit Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward is currently the Istanbul powerhouse's top scorer in the ongoing campaign

A former AC Milan attacker has tipped the Galatasaray forward as one of the favourites for a top award

Victor Osimhen's immense run of form has not gone unnoticed as Galatasaray continues their stride toward securing three consecutive Turkish Süper Lig titles.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul outfit on loan following a lengthy summer saga with Napoli, has wasted little time hitting the ground running.

Victor Osimhen celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, Osimhen has recorded an impressive 14 goal involvements in his 14 appearances for the Yellow and Reds so far—a figure that has continued to earn him plaudits.

The latest to praise the Nigerian forward is Istanbul Başakşehir forward, Krzysztof Piątek. The former AC Milan striker, in a recent interview, tipped Osimhen as one of the favourites to clinch the top scorer award in the Turkish league.

Former AC Milan forward tips Osimhen for top award

In a recent interview, Piątek acknowledged that the Super Eagles striker is among the favourites to win the Golden Boot.

In quotes relayed by Hurriyet, the 29-year-old striker stated:

"To be honest, I'm not focused on the top scorer race right now. I don't have a personal goal to be the top scorer. The most important thing for us is the Cercle Brugge match.

"The more I score, the more the team will win. The key thing is our club. If I'm in form, I'll score even more goals."

"When we get to the final five matches of the season, then I can think more about the top scorer race. There are some great forwards in the Turkish league, players who’ve competed at the European level, like Dzeko, Osimhen, and Immobile... Really top players.

There's an exciting top scorer race, but right now I'm focused only on the Cercle Brugge match."

Despite playing down the significance of the award, Piątek currently leads the goalscoring chart with 10 goals in 15 league appearances.

His words tipping Osimhen for the Gol Krali prize come just days after Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, was named African Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Source: Legit.ng