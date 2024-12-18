Victor Osimhen has debunked claims he shares a beef with national teammate Ademola Lookman

Lookman was named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, and Osimhen has yet to post about it publicly

The Galatasaray loan star has responded to Nigerian fans who accused him of not congratulating Lookman

Victor Osimhen has fired back at Nigerian football fans who accused him of not publicly congratulating Ademola Lookman after he won the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award.

Lookman received his award in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday evening, edging competition from Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra and Ronwen Williams.

Ademola Lookman loses with his CAF Men's Player of the Year award. Photo from @CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

His triumph means that he succeeded his compatriot Osimhen, who won the award last year after his performances for Napoli in their title-winning 2022/23 season.

Osimhen fires back at Nigerians

Osimhen is a constant face on social media, sharing pictures of himself in action, his family, and having fun, but he has yet to post Lookman's victory on his Instagram story.

This action has led to insinuations that the two are not in good accord, but the Galatasaray star has debunked the claims and confirmed the exact time he texted Lookman.

“Yes bro since yesterday, immediately after my game, sent a text around 23:49 Turkish time.him go reply me soon, cos I know say message choke for him phone wella😂,” he replied to a fan who questioned him on X.

Osimhen returned from injury and was in action for Galatasaray during their 4-3 win over Trabzonspor, which helped them maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

As noted by Sofascore, Osimhen played 15 minutes off the bench but was a passenger in the game, making five touches and failing to find a teammate with his only pass.

Osimhen sends message to Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to Lookman after the Italy-based forward was named the African Footballer of the Year at an event in Marrakech, Morocco.

Osimhen sent his message via a video shared on social media by a journalist. The Galatasaray forward applauded Lookman for giving Nigeria bragging rights again.

