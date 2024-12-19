Obafemi Martins has picked who is better between himself and the reigning CAF Player of the Year winner Ademola Lookman

Lookman was crowned Africa’s best player on Monday following an impressive year for Nigeria and Atalanta

Martins was present in Morocco for Lookman’s crowning moment and has highlighted who is better between the pair

Ademola Lookman is undoubtedly Africa’s best player in 2024 after winning the CAF Player of the Year award, but former Inter Milan forward Obafemi Martins has highlighted his key strengths.

The 27-year-old forward has experienced phenomenal growth in the outgoing year, becoming a pivotal player for the Super Eagles and Italian club side Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman defeated four other competitors to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award. Photo by Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman scored three goals as the Super Eagles won the silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in February and also netted a hat-trick in the Europa League final as Atalanta won their first European title.

The Super Eagles forward amassed 27 goal contributions in the 2023/24 season, scoring 17 goals and assisting 10 in 45 appearances for Atalanta per Transfermarkt, becoming the club’s most lethal attacker last season.

Lookman’s exploits in 2024 have drawn comparisons with some of Nigeria’s greatest forwards with ex-Inter Milan striker Martins the latest to compare himself with the CAF Player of the Year.

Martins debates who’s better against Lookman

Obafemi Martins was regarded as one of Nigeria’s great strikers during his prime but the former Inter Miami and Newcastle United striker has admitted Lookman is better than he was because of two main attributes.

“He’s one of my favourite players as well. My favourite striker because everytime I watch him, I just think about me and the way I used to play, but he’s probably better with the techniques and everything. He knows how to score goals as well, so I’m very happy for him and I think he can do better,” Martins told Livescore.

Martins also had stints with VfL Wolfsburg of Germany, Rubin Kazan of Russia, Levante of Spain, Seattle Sounders of USA as well as Shanghai Shenhua and Wuhan of China before retirement.

Lookman recreates Messi’s iconic picture

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman recreated Lionel Messi’s iconic World Cup picture while posing with his CAF Player of the Year award on a private jet.

Lookman was crowned Africa’s best player after defeating Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra, and Ronwen Williams to the prestigious award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng