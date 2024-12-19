Ademola Lookman was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football Men's Player of the Year

The marquee Nigerian forward has been on a stellar run of form with Italian Serie A powerhouse Atalanta

A former Atalanta midfielder has named one thing the Nigerian forward must improve on after winning the CAF award

Ademola Lookman’s impressive run of form has continued to see his name in the spotlight across the footballing world.

The marquee Nigerian attacker, who continues to go from strength to strength, was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football Men's Player of the Year.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Champions League between Atalanta BC and Real Madrid C.F. at Stadio di Bergamo on December 10, 2024. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who has shown no signs of slowing down, has propelled Atalanta to the top of the Italian Serie A table with 16 goal involvements in his 19 appearances so far, according to data from FotMob.

However, amid his impressive run of form, a former Atalanta star has highlighted one area the Nigerian forward must continue to improve on to elevate his performance even further.

Ex-Atalanta midfielder speaks on Lookman

Speaking in an interview as captured by Tutto Atalanta, former midfielder, Massimo Donati, heaped praise on Lookman while emphasizing the need for the forward to continue building on his strengths and improving his awareness.

“Lookman is an incredible player,” Donati remarked.

“The biggest improvement he’s made is gaining awareness of his strengths. Once you realize that, nobody can stop you.”

Lookman’s resurgence, particularly since his move to Atalanta, stands out as one of football’s most inspiring success stories.

The former Everton star has delivered the best three seasons of his career during his time at the Bergamo club.

Named Atalanta's Player of the Season after leading them to their first-ever UEFA Europa League triumph, Lookman now has his sights set on an even greater achievement—winning the Scudetto, a feat that has long eluded the club.

Peseiro names reason behind Lookman’s POTY win

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former coach of the Super Eagles, José Peseiro, has explained the reason behind Lookman’s CAF POTY triumph.

The Portuguese tactician emphasised the significant impact of Atalanta’s coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, on Lookman, noting how the Nigerian striker has greatly improved under his guidance.

Peseiro also highlighted how other Nigerian players in the Italian Serie A are performing at higher levels.

