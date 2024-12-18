Victor Osimhen has been impressive for Galatasaray since joining the club on loan from Napoli in the summer

The Turkish champions signed the Nigerian on a temporary deal after Napoli froze him out of their squad

A former Besiktas star has rated the Super Eagles star’s level of importance to the club months into his loan spell

A former Turkish player has rated Victor Osimhen's importance to Galatasaray after the striker returned to action following a brief spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Galatasaray took the opportunity to sign the Super Eagles forward on a season-long loan when Napoli froze him out of the squad after the summer transfer deadline day.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has started brightly in Turkey and has 10 goals and five assists in 10 games in all competitions, helping Galatasaray go unbeaten in the first 15 league games.

Ex Turkish star rates Osimhen

Osimhen has the highest goal contributions among Galatasaray players this season despite missing games due to injury, but a former Besiktas star doesn't think he is the best player.

Former Turkish star Sanin Engin, speaking to Beyaz TV, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi, named the top performers this season and selected the standout star.

“There are stars like Victor Osimhen, Dries Mertens, Barış Alper Yılmaz in Galatasaray, but I would put Yunus Akgün at the top. He has a Maradona effect in Galatasaray. The assists he makes and the goals he scores are incredible,” he said.

“If Yunus Akgün continues his football style, Galatasaray will never need Kerem Aktürkoğlu. His help to the defense is also very valuable.”

Osimhen would have amassed more goal contributions for the Turkish champions, but his fitness issues have plagued him, and he has missed five games since September. Akgun has 13 goals and assists, one less than the Nigerian.

Turkish commentator praises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish commentator praised Osimhen after the Super Eagles forward's performance during Galatasaray's 3-2 league victory over Sivasspor.

The commentator’s highlights appeared to have been themed in Yoruba, a language Osimhen grew up speaking in Lagos, Nigeria and still regularly speaks.

