Victor Osimhen’s Injury Record After Galatasaray Confirm Latest Setback

Victor Osimhen was substituted in the 74th minute of Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Sivasspor due to an injury

Galatasaray confirmed the nature of the injury but did not disclose the timeline for him on the sidelines

It was the third time the Super Eagles forward will be missing in action due to injury since moving to Turkey

Victor Osimhen is set for time on the sidelines again after limping out of Galatasaray’s 3-2 away win over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday.

Osimhen was substituted in the 74th minute of action after complaining of pain and was replaced by Victor Nelsson as the team nearly threw away the win.

Victor Osimhen screams in pain after he was fouled during Galatasaray's win over Sivasspor. Photo by Serhat Zafer.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray confirmed in an official statement that a moderate strain and bleeding were detected in the right upper back muscle group after scans by the club's medical team.

The timeline for when he will be out was not disclosed, but it is a big blow to Okan Buruk’s side, who have already lost Mauro Icardi to a season-ending injury.

Victor Osimhen’s injury history

Osimhen is a physical player who uses his big body to bully his way through defences, yet he is a soft player who can go down injured when the going gets tough.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he averages at least two months injured and misses 10 games per season due to injury since his professional debut in the 2016/17 season.

The injury he suffered against Sivasspor was the third time since he joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in September, having already missed seven matches.

All three of his injuries have been muscle strains, a type of injury that has plagued him the most in his career, with shoulder and hamstring injuries the other types he has suffered more than once.

In total, he has been out of action for 645 days and missed 93 games due to injury since 2016, equating to nearly two calendar years and almost three seasons due to injury.

Turkish commentator praises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish commentator praised Osimhen in a way that could have been done by a native speaker from South Western Nigeria, where the player grew up.

Serhat Ulueren praised the Nigerian forward’s relentlessness on the pitch, claiming it is an attribute that sets him apart from other forwards in the Turkish league.

Source: Legit.ng