Ademola Lookman is still basking in joy after winning the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award on Monday night

The Atalanta forward became the sixth Nigerian to win the prestigious football award after succeeding Victor Osimhen

Lookman has narrated how winning the Player of the Year award can translate to good results for the Super Eagles

Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is in tatters after a disastrous start in the qualifiers which has seen the team without a win in their first four matches.

Despite being drawn in arguably an easy group in the qualifiers, the Super Eagles have endured three consecutive draws and a surprise loss to Benin Republic in their last qualifying game in June.

The Super Eagles risk failing to qualify for back-to-back World Cups after a slow start to the 2026 qualifiers. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Nigeria currently occupies the fifth spot in Group C, four points behind leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin while Lesotho maintains the fourth position two points above the Super Eagles, per FIFA.com.

According to ESPN, the Super Eagles must now win all six of their remaining games to guarantee themselves a place at the 2026 World Cup or risk failing to qualify for back-to-back championships.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 edition after being eliminated by arch-rivals Ghana.

Lookman optimistic of World Cup qualification

Meanwhile, newly crowned CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner, Ademola Lookman, believes winning the prestigious individual honour can translate to a positive result for the Super Eagles.

The Atalanta forward, who has been a pivotal member of the national team since 2022, believes his latest award could inspire Nigeria to turn their World Cup campaign around.

Lookman made his international debut for Nigeria in the final stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifier where the team failed to book a spot in the previous edition after being eliminated by Ghana.

Osimhen sends message to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that dethroned CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen congratulated Lookman on emerging as the best player in Africa after being crowned on Monday in Morocco.

Lookman defeated Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams to win the prestigious award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng