Real Madrid are considering signing Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman following the possible departure of Vinícius Junior

Vinicius could be on his way out of the Spanish club following the winger’s decision not to renew his contract

Lookman was ranked as the 14th best player in the world in the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards won by Manchester City’s Rodri

Ademola Lookman is gradually getting the recognition he deserves as the Super Eagles winger could be set for the biggest move of his career when the 2025 summer window arrives.

Real Madrid’s contractual standoff with star forward Vinicius Junior could lead the Spanish giants to the front door of the Atalanta talisman who has caught the attention of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have identified Ademola Lookman as a possible target next summer if Vinicius Junior leaves the Spanish club. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

According to Team Talk, Real Madrid are prepared to replace Vinícius next summer due to his refusal to renew his contract with the Spanish club amid rumours he could be set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing a ‘monumental’ move for the Brazilian forward, in which they will lodge a €300million bid for him, an offer Real Madrid will be tempted to accept.

Vinicius has been instrumental to Los Blancos’ recent success but the club will gladly accept the offer from Al-Hilal if he fails to extend his contract at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid turns attention to Lookman

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid board has its eyes on Super Eagles winger Lookman as the perfect replacement for Vinicius should the Brazilian leave at the end of the season, Fichajes reports.

The 27-year-old forward has been on Real Madrid's radar since he rose to prominence in Serie A, and his ability to play as a winger, combined with his pace and talent, makes him a prized asset.

Lookman's ability to tear through defences and create opportunities has caught the interest of several clubs, but Real Madrid appears to be the most committed to signing him.

How much will Lookman cost?

Lookman is valued by his current club Atalanta at €60million and Real Madrid will be willing to meet his price tag if they offload Vinicius next summer.

The Super Eagles winger's contract with his Serie A club runs until 2026 but Atalanta will be willing to part ways with the forward for the right amount.

Lookman scores brace for Atalanta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman produced a five-star performance in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Napoli, in a highly entertaining Serie A fixture.

The Nigerian international, who finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings, continued with his incredible form for his club.

Lookman grabbed a brace against Antonio Conte's side as the visitors claimed all three points inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Source: Legit.ng