Brown Ideye has officially returned to the Nigerian Premier Football League as he joins Aba-based outfit Enyimba FC

He joined his former Super Eagles teammates Ahmed Musa and Abdullahi Shehu, who are currently playing for NPFL side Kano Pillars

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has officially joined Nigerian Premier Football League club Enyimba FC.

Ideye was part of the Nigerian national team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under Stephen Keshi's tutelage.

The 36-year-old sealed the deal to join the Peoples Elephants until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Brown deye has joined NPFL club Enyimba FC. Photo: Ben Radford.

Ideye returns after seventeen years

The move will also mark Ideye's return to the domestic scene 17 years after he left Ocean Boys in 2006.

In October, there were reports that the forward was on the verge of completing a deal with Rivers United, but negotiations collapsed.

Ideye has staged a return to Nigeria’s top-flight, joining the likes of Ahmed Musa and Abdullahi Shehu, who are currently playing for Kano Pillars.

According to Enyimba's sporting director, the arrival of the experienced star will bolster their attack. Ekwueme told Punch:

“Yes, the talks have been going on for a while and we completed it yesterday.

“He will be with us until the end of the season, and we believe he will bolster our team’s attack as we compete in the league and the continent.”

The nine-time NPFL champions have two crucial fixtures in the next five days, taking on Sunshine Stars in a rescheduled NPFL game on Wednesday before travelling to Maputo, Mozambique, for their third group game in the CAF Confederation Cup against Black Bulls.

Ahmed Musa wants Super Eagles return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is desperate to return to the national team fold after joining Kano Pillars.

The former Leicester City forward signed a short-term deal with Sai Masu Gida and has been impressive since his return.

Musa holds the record of Nigeria's most-capped player with 110 appearances.

