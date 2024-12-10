Victor Osimhen could be playing in the English Premier League in January, as Manchester United are interested in the striker

The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their attacking department, which has the likes of Joshua Ziekzee, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund

Should another club end up activating Osimhen’s €75 million release clause, his loan deal with Galatasaray would be terminated

English Premier League club Manchester United are plotting a move for Nigerian international Victor Osimhen as soon as the January transfer window opens.

The Red Devils are desperately in search of a proven striker as they have struggled in front of goal in recent times.

New manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly turned his searchlight on the Super Eagles striker, who has been in electric form since his summer loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old, who remains in Napoli's books, has now netted his tenth goal for the Turkish outfit in all competitions this season.

Recall that after several offers collapsed during the summer, the out-of-favour Napoli star was sent on loan to Galatasaray.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte left him out of the squad, and the club's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, also claimed that the player's relationship with the club was irreparable.

Galatasaray are unlikely to sign the striker on a permanent deal, leaving his future shrouded in mystery.

Manchester United target Osimhen

Italian outlet Il Mattino reports that Manchester United are now looking to sign the 25-year-old in January.

Amorim is making desperate efforts to bolster his attacking department, which currently includes Joshua Ziekzee, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund.

The outlet, however, warned that United will face strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Chelsea.

Although his loan deal with Galatasaray runs until the end of the season, Osimhen's contract would be terminated should another club end up activating the striker’s €75 million release clause.

Osimhen compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nihat Kahveci, who played at Besiktas, compared Osimhen to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Nigerian international was on the score sheet in Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Sivasspor in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen won a penalty late in the first half and stepped up for fire into the top corner.

