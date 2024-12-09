The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Awards ceremony continues to generate significant conversation

As many as five players, including Ademola Lookman, have been shortlisted for the 2024 edition of the Men's Player of the Year category

Former Southampton manager, Radhi Jaïdi, has named his favourite to claim the prestigious Men's POTY prize

The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards is fast approaching, with the Palais des Congrès Movenpick in Marrakech glowing in anticipation of the gala.

This prestigious event, which celebrates Africa's finest footballing talents across various categories, is often preceded by the highly anticipated Men's Player of the Year award.

Ademola Lookman looks dejected during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Atalanta BC at Stadio Olimpico on December 02, 2024. Image: Giuseppe Maffia.

Source: Getty Images

This year's edition is no exception, with the five nominees for the coveted prize sparking considerable discussion and predictions among fans and stakeholders across the continent.

The latest to share their thoughts on the Men's Player of the Year category is the former coach of Southampton U-23s, Radhi Jaïdi.

The ex-Tunisian international has recently named who he believes is the favourite to claim the award.

Ex-Southampton coach names favourite for CAF POTY

In an interview captured by Foot Africa, the 49-year-old, who earned over 100 caps for the Tunisian national team during his playing career, shared his thoughts on the awards.

When asked about the Men's Player of the Year category, he stated:

“I think that the Nigerian Ademola Lookman seems best placed to win this personal distinction, especially after his remarkable achievement of scoring a hat-trick for Atalanta Bergamo in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.”

Jaïdi’s comments reflect the views of many, and Lookman, on his part, continues to strengthen his case for the award, recently scoring the winning goal in Atalanta's Italian Serie A match against AC Milan.

The former Fulham forward is competing for the prize alongside several other players, including Simon Adingra (Côte d'Ivoire/Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns).

The winner of the Men's Player of the Year will be announced on December 16th at the prestigious gala in Marrakech.

Former Antwerp star speaks on CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Antwerp forward, Patrick Pascal, has spoken on the 2024 CAF Awards.

The former striker, in an interview, tipped Lookman to clinch the award. Pascal stressed that the performance of the Atalanta star has been well above that of a flurry of other nominees for the prize.

