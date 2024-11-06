The 2024 edition of the prestigious African Footballer of the Year award is on the horizon

The Confederation of African Football has published a list of 10 players in the running for the highly coveted award

Former Arsenal forward, Kanu Nwankwo, has named his favourite to clinch the award at the lavish gala slated for Morocco

The 2024 edition of the prestigious CAF Awards is fast approaching, and among the numerous accolades to be presented, the Men’s Player of the Year category stands out as the most anticipated.

With a star-studded list of nominees, this highly coveted award has become a hot topic of discussion.

As the gala in Morocco draws nearer, various predictions about the frontrunner for the award have been circulating.

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman is widely regarded as the favourite, although he faces fierce competition from several other nominees, including Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

However, ahead of the gala in Marrakech, former Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu has shared his pick for the coveted award.

Kanu predicts favourite for CAF awards

In an interview captured by Brila.net, the former Arsenal and Nigeria striker shared his pick for the 2024 African Footballer of the Year award, stating that his favourite is Lookman.

Kanu expressed that there could be no better choice than the Atalanta star, praising Lookman’s work ethic and humility.

“He is a very good player, humble, and works very hard. I’m rooting for him,” Kanu said. “I want him to win, and I believe he will. He has done exceptionally well at his club and for his country. For him to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or speaks volumes about his level and how highly he is regarded.”

Kanu further emphasised that, among African players, Lookman is a clear standout this year.

“Coming to Africa, I don’t know any other player who is doing what he is doing. I believe this is his year to be named African Footballer of the Year. Look at him, look at the other boys—definitely, he will win it.”

As announced by CAF, the awards ceremony is set for December 16 in Marrakesh, Morocco, where Lookman could follow in the footsteps of his Nigerian teammate, Victor Osimhen, to become the 2024 winner of the prestigious award.

