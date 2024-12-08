Ademola Lookman deserves to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award, according to DRC star Cedric Bakambu

The Nigerian international has been impressive for club and country, making him the leading contender for the prize

Four other players, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi, and Ronwen Williams, are all up for the coveted award

Democratic Republic of Congo star Cedric Bakambu has suggested that Nigeria's Ademola Lookman deserves to be crowned the 2024 Africa Player of the Year.

The Real Betis of Spain star admitted that the impressive Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is currently in fine form.

Salah had another remarkable season with the English Premier League club during the 2023-2024 season, netting 25 goals across 44 matches.

The Egyptian has started the 2024-2025 campaign on a sensational note, scoring 13 in 14 Premier League matches so far.

He had a poor outing during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast after the Pharaohs were eliminated in the last sixteen by Democratic Republic of Congo.

CAF has dropped him among the final contenders for this year's Player of the Year Award, with Ademola Lookman, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi and Ronwen Williams all up for the prize, Sport Skeeda reports.

National team performance is believed to be a major yardstick in determining who wins the prestigious gong.

Ademola Lookman played a pivotal role for Nigeria at the continental showpiece. He netted three goals, including two in the second round against Cameroon and their only goal against Angola in the quarter-final.

The Atalanta player of Italy star also made the official team of the tournament.

At the club level, he scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final as Atalanta thrashed Bayer Leverkusen to win the title.

Bakambu tips Lookman for CAF Award

Asked who will win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award, Cédric Bakambu said on the Sporty Show on YouTube:

"It's difficult because now Mohamed Salah is playing very well but if I have to choose, my opinion, I'll say Lookman, the player of Atalanta.

"He deserves it, but after, we will see."

