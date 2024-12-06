CAF Player of the Year favourite Ademola Lookman has missed out on another prestigious award in Italy

The Super Eagles forward was nominated for November’s Serie A Player of the Month award after excelling for Atalanta

Lookman has recently lost out on the Serie A Player of the Year award and dropped from FIFPro’s first eleven

Ademola Lookman is having a remarkable season but the Atalanta winger has had a turbulent few weeks when it comes to awards and personal recognition.

The 27-year-old forward has bagged numerous nominations following his outstanding performances for La Dea in 2024, including the Ballon d’Or, CAF Player of the Year, Globe Soccer Awards, and a few others.

Lookman was ranked 14th overall in the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards and also missed out on the Serie A Player of the Year award to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Yahoo Sports reports.

Despite his recent setbacks, Lookman has continued to star for Atalanta in all competitions this season, becoming a pivotal member of Gian Piero Gasperini’s team.

The Nigerian has scored a total of nine goals and created five assists in all competitions for Atalanta this season.

Lookman loses Serie A POTM to Moise Kean

Meanwhile, Lookman’s three goals for Atalanta in November were deemed not good enough to be named Serie A Player of the Month for November after the winner was announced by the Italian league body.

Lega Serie A confirmed Moise Kean as the winner of the November Player of the Month award after the Fiorentina forward netted five goals in the month under review.

Kean defeated Lookman (Atalanta), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Khéphren Thuram (Juventus), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), and Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) to the special award.

Liverpool eyeing move for Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has emerged as a high-profile transfer target for English Premier League giants Liverpool ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The Reds are looking at options to replace Mohamed Salah following the contractual dispute with the Egyptian with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Liverpool will make a move for Lookman as a possible replacement for Salah should the 32-year-old decide to walk away from the Reds at the end of the season.

