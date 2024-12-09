Atalanta cemented their top spot on the Italian Serie A table after Lazio defeated Napoli at home last night

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side can be overtaken by Inter Milan if they win their game at hand by three goals

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has opened up on the possibility of leading the team to a historic win

Ademola Lookman is one of the players leading Atalanta’s Italian Serie A quest this season, and he has opened up about the possibility of winning a historic title.

Lookman caught the world's attention last season when he scored a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final to win Atalanta's first trophy in 61 years.

Ademola Lookman was named the man-of-the-match after scoring the winner for Atalanta against AC Milan. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The team under Gian Piero Gasperini are full of belief this season as they are currently at the top of the Italian Serie A table after a 2-1 win over AC Milan, their ninth straight league win, as noted by Opta Paolo.

The Bergamo-based fans are already dreaming of winning the Scudetto, which assistant manager Tullio Gritti admitted they are right to be optimistic.

Lookman rates Atalanta's title chances

Super Eagles forward Lookman is one of the players at the forefront of Atalanta’s charge and scored the winning goal against AC Milan to help them ascend to the top of the table.

In an interview quoted by FC Inter News after his 87th-minute header won their last game against Milan, he embraced the possibility of the Nerazzurri winning their first-ever Scudetto.

“Everything is possible, but we think game by game. This is the right mentality. The team is showing all its strength. The important thing is that we won the game, even if at some moments I felt frustrated,” he said.

If they win, it would be Atalanta’s first-ever title, while Lookman will become the fifth Nigerian to win it after Obafemi Martins, Taribo West, Victor Moses and Victor Osimhen.

Gasperini credits Lookman for Atalanta's form

Legit.ng reported that Gasperini credited Lookman for inspiring Atalanta’s form after claiming that the Europa League win has instilled belief in the team to win any trophy.

The former Premier League star was the face of the club's first European trophy win and could lead the team to another history if they go all the way and win the Scudetto.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng