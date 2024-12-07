Ademola Lookman scored an 87th-minute header to help Atalanta beat AC Milan and go top of the Serie A table

The goal meant more than a win and three points as it helped recreate a history the team achieved four years ago

Atalanta president Luca Percassi has provided an update on the Super Eagles forward after the win over Milan

The subject of Ademola Lookman’s future came up yet again after he scored the winner to help Atalanta beat AC Milan, as the club president issued an update.

Atalanta momentarily went top of the Italian Serie A table before Napoli play after Lookman's 87th-minute header secured a 2-1 win over Milan at the Gewiss Stadium.

As noted by Opta Paolo, the win also meant Atalanta extended their winning streak to nine games in the league, matching their previous record between February and July 2020.

Percassi speaks on Lookman’s future

The former Premier League star has been one of the most sought-after players in Europe since the end of last season when he scored a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final.

Paris Saint-Germain made an attempt late in the window to sign him, and he considered the move, but Atalanta blocked it and stopped him from leaving with no replacement.

The French club will reportedly try again in the January transfer window, according to head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, but the Bergamo-based side are unwilling to let him leave again.

Speaking after last night's historic win over AC Milan, Atalanta president Luca Percassi provided an update on the future of the potential CAF Best player.

“Our plan is not to change anything in the January window,” he said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

The Parisians are not the only club interested in Lookman. Premier League title contenders Arsenal are also monitoring his situation.

Lookman speaks on CAF POTY nomination

