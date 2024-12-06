Atalanta have defeated AC Milan thanks to Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman’s 87th-minute winning goal

The CAF Men's Player of the Year favourite secured the win that extended Atalanta's winning streak to nine games

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side ascended to the top of the Serie A table momentarily before Napoli play their next game

Ademola Lookman has inspired Atalanta to another big win after scoring a late winning goal to help his team beat AC Milan and keep up at the top of the Serie A table.

Lookman has been a different player since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, with his performances under Gian Piero Gasperini earning him plaudits.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after his 87th-minute striker helper Atalanta beat AC Milan. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Last season, he scored a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against unbeaten German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen to win Atalanta’s first trophy in 61 years.

He also helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which they lost to host country Ivory Coast. He is the favourite to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year.

Lookman helps Atalanta beat Milan

Atalanta secured another big win after Lookman’s late winner helped them beat AC Milan at the Gewiss Stadium and monetarily return to the top of the Serie A table.

Charles de Ketelarae opened the scoring for Gasperini’s side in the 12th minute before Alvaro Morata equalised for the visitors 10 minutes later, and the two sides continued to battle.

The match looked like it was heading for a draw, but Lookman pulled out an arrow from his quiver and broke the hearts of the Rossoneri fans in the 87th minute.

The goal was his eighth game of the season and it could not have come at a better time as it secured a big win for La Dea, and the fans can keep dreaming of a maiden Serie A title.

It also extended Atalanta’s winning run in the league to nine games, and during the same period they have won three out of their four UEFA Champions League matches.

Lookman loses Serie A award

Legit.ng reported that Lookman lost Serie A award after Fiorentina star Moise Kean was named the league’s most valuable player in the month of November.

This comes days after he was overlooked for the 2023/24 season’s team of the year and also failed to win the most valuable player, which Lautaro Martinez won.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng