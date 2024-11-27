Atalanta smashed Swiss side Young Boys 6-1 away from home in the UEFA Champions League group stage

Ademola Lookman was surprisingly an unused substitute, and the Italian club did not appear to miss him

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini credited the Nigerian’s efforts for setting the tone for another brilliant year

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has indirectly attributed the team's brilliant start to the current season to Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

Lookman was surprisingly an unused substitute in the 6-1 away win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League group stage match on a near-flawless night for Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring in Atalanta's 3-1 win over Parma. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

The Bergamo-based side appeared not to miss him as they put up a dominant performance with Charles de Ketelarae, Mateo Retegui and Sead Kolasinac running the show in his absence, as noted by Football Italia.

Atalanta coach Gasperini credits Lookman

The Italian boss failed to provide a reason for Lookman being a spectator on the night, but during his post-match conference, he noted how the Nigerian’s contribution for last year set the tone for this season.

“We are in a good period of form in Italy and Europe, I’m happy with the performances and results we are getting,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

“Winning the Europa League last season helped us to grow in confidence, self-belief and then many new players arrived too who are improving. This is what’s behind the impressive form.”

The CAF Men's Player of the Year favourite was the star of La Dea’s Europa League win, netting a hat trick in the final to hand German champions Bayer Leverkusen their only loss last season.

“We have always had a very strong locker room atmosphere where the behaviour and attitude is always based on values,” he added.

Atalanta’s next three games are an away trip to the Stadio Olimpico to face AS Roma before hosting AC Milan and Real Madrid at the Gewiss Stadium within four days.

Atalanta’s plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

