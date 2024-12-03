Ademola Lookman has been instrumental to Atalanta’s impressive form in the league and cup this season

The black and blue defeated sorry AS Roma 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to extend their winning streak

The travelling fans sang in the hope that they could win their first Serie A title if they continue their form

Atalanta fans are dreaming of their first-ever Italian Serie A title amid their impressive run of form in the league, and they have Ademola Lookman to thank in part for it.

Atalanta beat AS Roma 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico thanks to second-half goals from Martin de Roon and Nicolo Zaniolo, moving them up to second on the league table.

Ademola Lookman scored a disallowed goal during Atalanta's 2-0 away win over AS Roma. Photo by Silvia Lore.

As noted by Football Italia, La Dea have now won eight consecutive Serie A matches, an impressive feat that's sending positive signals to the fans across Bergamo.

Lookman helps Atalanta fans dream

Assistant head coach Tullio Gritti, who was in charge as Gian Piero Gasperini served a touchline ban, analysed the importance of the win to the team's mentality.

“This was the victory to give us awareness we have reached an important level,” he told Sky Italia. “We are very strong at the moment because we manage to hold out under pressure but can then do damage when we go on the attack.

“The awareness of our strength goes all the way through the squad, those who start and come off the bench, giving us a very high level.”

The away fans were chanting they would win the Scudetto, and Gritti had no opposing views, claiming that their form gives fans the right to dream.

“The fans are right to sing it because it is their job to dream of the highest targets, and this team has made them believe. We are currently in an incredible position, deservedly. As the coach always says, we’ll see where we are later on in the season,” he added.

Lookman has been the club's best player since joining in 2022, and head coach Gasperini credited him for the club's form, claiming the Europa League win (first trophy in 61 years) gives them confidence.

Lookman overlooked for FIFPRO XI

Legit.ng reported that Lookman missed out on FIFPRO XI nomination when the shortlist was announced despite having a brilliant calendar year in 2024.

The list featured 26 players across different positions, with the final 11 expected to be announced next week, but the potential African Best was not considered.

