The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been dealt a major blow ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, which will resume in March 2025.

Nigeria started the qualifying campaign on the wrong note and are in danger of missing consecutive World Cups after picking up three points from the opening four games.

Maduka Okoye reacts during a match between Udinese and Genoa on December 1, 2024. Photo by Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles have played disappointing draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, while they lost 2-1 to neighbours Benin Republic, which spelt the end for Finidi George.

Nigeria are fifth with five points in the group, which also has Rwanda, four points below first place and one point above bottom-placed minions Zimbabwe.

Maduka Okoye ruled out with injury

Maduka Okoye became Udinese’s first-choice goalkeeper at the start of this year but remained on the bench for the Super Eagles behind the reliable Stanley Nwabali.

He had his first minutes in two years during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier's final match day loss against Rwanda after Nwabali was given a condolence leave after his father's demise.

His hopes of fighting to regain his number one spot may have suffered a big blow after Udinese released an official statement that he will be out for a while due to injury.

“It is announced that Maduka Okoye has reported, following a trauma, an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his right wrist. Okoye will undergo surgery in the coming days to repair the injury,” the statement reads.

He is expected to return before the Eagles’ next games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe but may not regain full fitness for a while, which could hamper his chances.

