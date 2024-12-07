Global site navigation

Ex International Challenges Iwobi to Replicate Fulham Form With Super Eagles
Football

Ex International Challenges Iwobi to Replicate Fulham Form With Super Eagles

by  Elijah Odetokun 2 min read
  • Alex Iwobi has been one of the best Premier League players this season and helped Fulham into European spots
  • Iwobi scored twice to help Fulham beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 on Thursday, moving up to 6th on the table
  • A former Nigerian international striker has challenged the attacker to replicate his club form for the Super Eagles

Alex Iwobi is in the form of his life at Fulham and has received an open challenge from a former Nigerian international striker to replicate it with the national team.

Iwobi has rediscovered himself in an offensive role that affords him freedom under Fulham boss Marco Silva and has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Adama Traore, Sander Berge, Fulham, Brighton, Craven Cottage, London, England, Premier League.
Alex Iwobi celebrates with his Fulham teammates after scoring against Brighton. Photo by Sebastian Frej.
Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has five goals and three assists for the London club in the league this season, one away from equalling his tally for last season after 14 games.

John Utaka challenges Alex Iwobi

Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has applauded Iwobi's recent form for Fulham but wants him to bring it all to the national team.

“Alex is a good player; we all know that. But he has to keep the same determination when he comes to the national team because this is the country, not a club side,” Utaka Brila FM.
“When you come to the national team, you don’t have a year to prepare or play together; you only have about a week. So, players have to be even more serious and committed to putting in the work.”

The 44-caps former international added that the Arsenal academy star’s problem is consistency, which he will perform if he brings it to the national team.

“It’s about consistency. He has to carry that same consistency from the club to the national team and give 200%, just as he does for his club,” he concluded.

Iwobi has mostly struggled in the national team and was heavily criticised after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, forcing him to deactivate his social media platforms.

Ekong slams Iwobi's critics

Legit.ng reported that William Troost-Ekong slammed Iwobi’s critics and defended the Premier League attacker for the Nigerian national team after recent criticism.

The Super Eagles captain claimed that his fellow dual nationals, who also switched international allegiance to play for Nigeria, has nothing to prove to anyone.

