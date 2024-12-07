Ademola Lookman scored a late goal to help beat AC Milan and go top of the Italian Serie A table

Lookman's goal extended Atalanta's winning streak in the Serie A to nine games since losing to Como

The Super Eagles forward spoke on being the favourite to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year

Ademola Lookman is living the dream and shared his thoughts on being the favourite for the CAF Men's Player of the Year after helping Atalanta beat AC Milan.

Lookman continued his impressive form and once again proved why he is the favourite to be named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year next week in Morocco.

Ademola Lookman taking pictures with his man-of-the-match award after scoring the winner for Atalanta against AC Milan. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

He scored an 87th-minute goal to help Atalanta beat AC Milan to extend their winning streak to nine games and momentarily go top of the Italian Serie A table.

Lookman speaks on CAF POTY

Lookman was beaming with smiles during the post-match interview, where he explained the importance of belief in the Atalanta squad, which helps them.

“It’s a very important game against a very strong team that is doing well in the League. We performed well tonight, three big points and we continue like this,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the 2-1 victory.

“I think we just continue to play the way we play, match by match. We believe in ourselves as a team, so we continue like this and stay together.”

The 2024 CAF Awards will be held next week in Morocco, with Lookman expected to succeed his compatriot Victor Osimhen and be named the Best Player, as noted by Football Italia, and he shared his thoughts about the award.

“It’s an honour to be nominated for this prestigious award. Of course, anyone who is nominated would like to win it. It’s a dream!” he said.

Liverpool join race for Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool joined the race for Lookman after it became increasingly likely that Mohamed Salah would leave the club when his contract expires.

The Reds have yet to offer the Egyptian winger a new contract and are already preparing for life after him, with the Nigerian identified as a potential replacement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng