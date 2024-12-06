Liverpool are preparing a surprise move for Super Eagles star as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian’s current deal with the Reds expires at the end of the season and he is yet to sign a new contract

Salah has been in phenomenal form for Liverpool this season, scoring 13 goals so far in the Premier League

Liverpool have started looking for alternatives for Mohamed Salah and have placed Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman on their radar ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The Reds have been in a contract standoff with the 32-year-old Egyptian who is into the final year of his deal with the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman as Mohamed Salah's potential replacement at Anfield. Photo by Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Football Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano who Sports Illustrated cited disclosed that Salah is said to be willing to accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool.

However, the Egyptian forward, who will be free to talk to foreign clubs from January 1, is growing increasingly exasperated at the Reds’ handling of negotiations so far.

Salah’s contract situation has caused a bit of uncertainty in the Liverpool camp which has prompted the Reds to start looking at other options to replace the Egyptian should he leave in the summer.

Liverpool eyeing Lookman as Salah’s replacement

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman has emerged as a top transfer target for Liverpool should the club and Salah part ways next summer when the Egyptian’s contract expires.

Italian publication, Gazzetta confirmed the Reds have been impressed with Lookman’s progress in the outgoing year and believe he is the ideal successor to Salah.

Lookman has been in impeccable form for Atalanta, leading the Italian outfit to win the Europa League while scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman leading Atalanta’s Serie A chase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman is at the forefront of Atalanta’s title charge this season following his impressive form for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Super Eagles forward has scored seven goals and created four assists in just 11 Serie A games, leading Atalanta to second on the table as they push for their first league title in the club’s history.

Atalanta have now won eight consecutive Serie A matches, an impressive feat that's sending positive signals to the fans across Bergamo.

Source: Legit.ng