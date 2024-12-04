CAF Awards 2024 is slated for December 16, and the football body has unveiled nominees in the women's categories

Nigerian star Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the Player of the Year Award and the Goalkeeper of the Year Award

This year’s nominees reflect the excellence in women’s football across the African continent from January to October

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released shortlists for the 2024 CAF Awards in the women categories.

Ahead of the December 16 ceremony in Morocco, the continental football body has finally unveiled all contenders for various awards.

Five stand-out players will vy for the prestigious CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award, including Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnazodie.

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the 2024 Women's Player of the Year Award. Photo: Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Malawi sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, Barbra Banda of Zambia and Sanaa Mssoudy of Morocco are also up for the prestigious prize.

According to a CAF statement on Wednesday night, December 4, this year’s nominees reflect the excellence in women’s football across the continent.

Chiamaka Nnadozie is also nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Year Award, but she will contend with Fideline Ngoy of DR Congo and three others.

Recall that in 2023, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala won the CAF Women's Player of the Year Award, and this year's nominees will be looking to follow in her footsteps.

Full List of Nominees

CAF Player of the Year (Women)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi / Olympique Lyonnais) Temwa Chawinga (Malawi / Kansas City Current) Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR) Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC) Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

CAF Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Fideline Ngoy (DR Congo / TP Mazembe) Habiba Sabry (Egypt / FC Masar) Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco / AS FAR) Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC) Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Merveille Nanguji (DR Congo / TP Mazembe) Lacho Flora Marta (DR Congo / TP Mazembe) Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR) Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco / AS FAR) Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF Young Player of the Year (Women)

Habiba Sabry (Egypt / FC Masar) Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR) Lina Mokhtar Jamai (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain) Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Nigeria / Rivers Angels) Nthabiseng Majiya (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF Coach of the Year (Women)

Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe) Ahmed Ramadan (FC Masar) Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR) Chris Danjuma (Nigeria U-20) Thinasonke Mbuli (University of the Western Cape)

CAF National Team of the Year (Women)

Cameroon U-20 Morocco Nigeria South Africa Zambia

CAF Club of the Year (Women)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) FC Masar (Egypt) AS FAR (Morocco) Edo Queens (Nigeria) Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

CAF confirm venue for 2024 award

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2024 award ceremony would be hosted in Marrakech, Morocco.

According to the body, Africa will celebrate its top performers for the year on Monday, December 16, 2024.

The spotlight is on the Men's Player of the Year, where Lookman, Hakimi, Guirassy, Adingra and Williams will battle it out.

Source: Legit.ng