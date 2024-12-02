Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Some prominent Nigerians are doing very well in their chosen careers and have been recognised with key positions in international organisations.

Three former ministers during the Goodluck Jonathan administration - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Akinwumi Adesina, and Amina Mohammed are some of the popular Nigerian personalities holding top positions in global institutions.

Nigerians holding top positions in global institutions

As reported by Vanguard, below are some Nigerians holding top positions in global institutions.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and African to emerge as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in March 2021.

The prominent Nigerian economist was reappointed to a second term on November 29, 2024.

The Delta state indigene from Ogwashi-Ukwu was born on 13 June 1954.

Akinwumi Adesina

The African Development Bank (AfDB) president was born on February 6, 1960, in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Adesina was emerged as AfDB President in 2015 and re-elected for a second five-year term in 2020.

He was former Agriculture and Rural Development in 2010 during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

Amina Mohammed

The United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General was born in Liverpool, England, on 27 June 1961.

Mohammed attained the position in 2017 and also chairs the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

The former Nigerian minister of environment coordinates the operations of several UN agencies to achieve international development goals.

The Nigerian-British, born to a Hausa–Fulani Nigerian veterinarian-officer and a British nurse, is the 5th Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Wale Edun

Wale Edun is the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum of the World Bank.

Edun is the first Nigerian to occupy the position in 2023 in 60 years.

The minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy is also the chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

He was recently named chairman of the World Bank’s African Governors’ Forum.

Benedict Oramah

Benedict Oramah has been the president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) since 2015.

Oramah emerged as Afreximbank president on September 21, 2015.

He was previously the Executive Vice President in charge of Business Development and Corporate Banking from October 2008.

Oramah was born on 24 July 1961 in Rivers State.

Mustafa Balarabe Shehu

Mustafa Balarabe Shehu is the president of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

Shehu is the first Nigerian engineer and Black African to hold the position.

He was born on April 12, 1963, in Kano, Nigeria.

