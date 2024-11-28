Victor Boniface has experienced a rather underwhelming run of form in the colours of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The 23-year-old, who has been in brilliant form with Bayer Leverkusen, has largely failed to replicate that success with the national team

Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka has explained why the combative forward struggles with the Super Eagles

Victor Boniface’s journey with the Nigerian national team has been far from smooth since his debut in September 2023.

Despite his remarkable performances at club level, the prolific striker has struggled to replicate that form in the colors of the Super Eagles.

According to statistics from FotMob, Boniface has managed just one goal in 11 appearances for the national team.

The recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Rwanda, which many believed could serve as a springboard for the forward’s resurgence, did not unfold as expected.

Instead, Boniface delivered a disappointing performance on the pitch.

Amid the wave of criticism surrounding his performances for the Super Eagles, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka has come to his defence.

The former Arsenal star offered insights into why Boniface has struggled to find his rhythm with the Nigerian team.

Xhaka speaks on Boniface's Super Eagles form

In an interview captured by media outlet OmaSports, the 32-year-old shared insights into the challenges players face when transitioning to the national team, highlighting how limited preparation time before crucial fixtures can be a significant hurdle.

The former Arsenal midfielder expressed confidence in Boniface's potential, emphasising that the striker simply needs more time to find his feet.

“It’s always difficult with the national team because you don’t have a lot of time to adapt,” Xhaka explained.

“You don’t have time to work on tactical stuff, and you’re not with the same coach and players every day.

Everyone wants to play for their country. He is important to us, and he will undoubtedly be important to Nigeria in the future.”

Xhaka urged patience and trust in Boniface’s abilities, adding:

“Stay calm because he is a great guy and a great footballer. He will give a lot to Nigeria and make people happy, for sure.”

Currently sidelined with a hip injury, Boniface will be eager to regain full fitness and rewrite the narrative of his national team career during the next international window in March 2025.

Eguavoen slams Super Eagles strikers

Legit.ng in another report detailed how coach Augustine Eguavoen slammed Super Eagles attackers after the defeat to Rwanda.

The interim gaffer claimed he did everything possible to ensure the strikers found the back of the net, though he admitted that the team needs a potent creator to put the forwards in good scoring positions.

