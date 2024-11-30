Victor Osimhen has been on an enviable run of form with Galatasaray following his summer transfer from Napoli

The Nigerian forward has drawn intense plaudits from several football stakeholders for his streak of impressive displays

A Turkish football expert has identified the marquee Galatasaray star as one of the best centre-forwards in football currently

The streak of impressive displays by Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen in the colours of Galatasaray isn’t going unnoticed.

The Napoli loanee, who joined the Istanbul club earlier in the summer, is quickly living up to and even surpassing the seemingly lofty expectations many had set for him.

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s string of impressive performances, which has so far culminated in him recording 12 goal involvements in his first 11 fixtures for the Yellow and Reds according to data courtesy of FotMob, is rapidly turning opponents and rivals into fans.

The latest to weigh in on the 25-year-old’s brilliant form is Turkish football expert, Emre Bol. The veteran journalist recently stated that he considers Osimhen to be among the top two centre-forwards currently in world football.

Emre Bol speaks on Osimhen

The Turkish journalist highlighted that the key difference between Galatasaray and second-placed Fenerbahçe lies in their goal scorers.

Speaking to media outlet Habersarikirmizi, Emre Bol said:

"Osimhen’s performances are so outstanding that we call him 'Terminator,' 'monster.' Osimhen is a complete forward! He has every quality you could want. This guy is the embodiment of excellence."

He added: "There are only two players like this in the world—Haaland and Osimhen. No one else compares. The others are just centre-forwards; these two are special."

Emre’s high praise for Osimhen seems justified, as the Nigerian striker is currently one of the most in-form centre-forwards in world football.

The former VfL Wolfsburg star recently helped Galatasaray achieve a historic milestone with a victory over Bodrumspor.

Having made a promise to the fans of his Istanbul club, Osimhen will now aim to continue his remarkable form with another victory for Galatasaray against Eyüpspor.

Galatasaray chief speaks on signing Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, shared his honest feelings about signing Osimhen permanently.

President Ozbek stated that he would love to tie the Napoli loanee to a permanent deal, but admitted that the chances of this happening are slim, particularly considering the club’s spending limit.

