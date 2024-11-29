Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface is currently out of action after suffering an injury on international duty

Victor Boniface has not forgotten his roots and has named a Nigerian soup, which is the greatest of all, during the visit of a Nigerian rapper to his apartment in Germany.

Boniface has been one of the best forwards in the world since joining Bayer Leverkusen at the start of last season, helping the club win their first-ever German Bundesliga title.

Victor Boniface playing for Bayer Leverkusen against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Getty Images

The striker is currently out injured after aggravating a previous problem during the Super Eagles' shocking 2-1 home loss to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Boniface names GOAT soup

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward is using his time off injured to host friends at his residence in Germany, with Nigerian rapper Zoro as his recent guest.

As seen in a video shared on X by African Folder, Boniface served the rapper, whose real name is Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, fufu and egusi soup.

In the process of their conversation, he named the soup as the best of the best among Nigerian soups, an assertion which was not agreed to by his guest.

Boniface is expected to be out of action at least until the new year. He suffered a similar injury early in the year, ruling him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

His absence at the tournament has consequently led to his omission from the CAF Men's Player of the Year Award shortlist, which was released early this month.

Alonso displeased at Boniface’s injury

Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso expressed his disappointment after Boniface aggravated his injury while on international duty.

Alonso described the situation as a shame that a player who is not 100% was allowed to play a physical match, which worsened his condition and ruled him out for a while.

