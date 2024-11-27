The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Finidi George in July

The Nigeria Football Federation has since appointed Augustine Eguavoen to lead the team on an interim basis

A former Portuguese league manager has recently expressed interest in taking over the Super Eagles' coaching role on a permanent basis

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have continued to play under interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, who took charge on a temporary basis after Finidi George’s departure.

Hopes that the coaching situation had been resolved with Finidi’s appointment were dashed when the 53-year-old stepped down following a disappointing run of results, leaving the team back at square one.

Antonio Conceicao during a training session at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde on the eve of the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Ethiopia. Image: Kenzo Tribouillard.

Source: Getty Images

Discussions about the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointing a permanent manager have gradually gained momentum.

These talks have returned to the spotlight, particularly after Nigeria secured qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Reports suggest the NFF is prioritising a technical overhaul of the Super Eagles’ coaching setup. This restructuring appears to have attracted a wave of interest from coaches eager to take on the role.

Former Manchester United coach, Jonathan Hill, recently declared his interest in coaching the Super Eagles and amid the reactions that have been meted to Hill's interest another Portuguese tactician has detailed his keen desire to manage Nigeria.

Ex-Portuguese league coach wants Super Eagles job

According to a recent report from OwnGoalNigeria, veteran tactician, António Conceição, has expressed his interest in managing the Nigerian national team.

The 62-year-old, who boasts extensive experience coaching on the African continent, has previously been vocal about his desire to take charge of the Super Eagles.

In quotes shared by the media outlet, the former Penafiel FC manager stated:

"I am confident they can secure the World Cup ticket. I have no reservations about expressing my interest in the job. The Super Eagles are currently stronger than any team in their group, and with the style of play I intend to implement, fans can rest assured it will be both effective and entertaining."

Conceição’s most notable career achievement came with the Cameroonian national team, where he enjoyed an impressive unbeaten run, as highlighted by Sofascore. This streak culminated in a bronze medal at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

NFF appointed Bruno Labbadia as coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF had appointed Labbadia as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

The veteran tactician was expected to lead the Nigerian team in the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualification series.

Source: Legit.ng