Former Turkey striker Umit Karan has praised Victor Osimhen for his superb performances for Galatasaray

The Super Eagles forward played a key role in Galatasaray’s recent 1-0 win over Bodrumspor

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after falling out with the Italian club

Victor Osimhen has been hailed as the best player in Turkey and the most committed Galatasaray player presently following his outstanding display for the Turkish giants.

The 25-year-old again showed his class despite not getting on the score sheet as Okan Buruk’s men dug deep to earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Bodrumspor.

Victor Osimhen has been in phenomenal form for Galatasaray this season, netting eight goals in the Turkish eight goals in all competitions. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has been rated as the best player in Turkey for his outstanding form, netting eight goals and creating four assists in just 12 appearances since joining Galatasaray in September, per Transfer Markt.

Ex-Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal for Galatasaray as they recorded a slim victory against Bodrumspor but. It was the Nigerian forward who received the most accolades for his performance in the game.

The win gives Galatasaray a five-point lead over closest rival Fenerbahce in the race for the Turkish Super Lig title as Buruk’s team has garnered 34 points from 12 games.

Osimhen declared best player in Turkey

Meanwhile, former Turkey and Galatasaray star Umit Karan has praised Osimhen's leadership, noting the Super Eagles forward’s ability to score goals and motivate teammates highlights why he is the best in the league.

"Osimhen showed his character again. He directed Batshuayi immediately after the goal. He has adapted to the team so much.

"Against Bodrumspor, Osimhen did not just play as a centre forward. He was the leader of this team. I want to congratulate Osimhen wholeheartedly. He was perhaps the best player in the league anyway, but in this match, he showed us the existence of that heart," The Punch reports.

Osimhen has created a special bond with the Galatasaray fans and is one of the most loved players presently in the squad despite joining the club on loan.

Osimhen leads Galatasaray to historic win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen and Galatasaray continued their impressive start to the season with a hard-fought victory over a resilient Bodrumspor side.

Heading into the match as clear favourites, the Istanbul giants were pushed to their limits, despite playing the entire second half against 10 men.

Osimhen came close to scoring on several occasions, but it was Michy Batshuayi who eventually broke the deadlock.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng