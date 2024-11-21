Galatasaray has begun the hunt to find a new strike partner for Victor Osimhen following Mauro Icardi’s injury

The Argentina forward has been ruled out for the entire season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)

The Turkish giants aim to bolster their attack and are targeting Gift Orban as an ideal replacement for the injured Icardi

Galatasaray are desperate to find a new strike partner for Victor Osimhen after fellow partner Mauro Icardi suffered a long-term injury.

Osimhen, who joined the Turkish giants in September on a season-long loan from Napoli, had formed a formidable partnership with the Argentine before his unfortunate injury.

According to the BBC, Icardi could miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Galatasaray’s Europa League win against Tottenham.

Nigerian forward Gift Orban is on Galatasaray's radar as the Turkish club begins its search for a new striker to replace injured Mauro Icardi. Photo by GSI

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old forward had made eight goal contributions, scoring six times and creating two assists for Okan Buruk’s team before tearing his ACL which will keep him sidelined for at least seven months, per Transfer Markt.

Icardi’s injury setback has forced Galatasaray to look for alternate options in attack as they intend to find the perfect partner for Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Galatasaray eyes Nigeria’s Gift Orban

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are considering making a move for Olympique Lyon and Nigeria forward Gift Orban when the January transfer window opens as the club’s search for a new striker continues.

Orban has failed to find his feet in France, as the 22-year-old striker has managed to score just five goals for Lyon since joining the Ligue 1 outfit in January 2024, Footmob reports.

The 22-year-old attacker, who has previously received attention in Europe following stellar performances with Stabaek and Genk, is anticipated to team up with fellow Nigerian Osimhen in Okan Buruk's two-forward system.

Napoli chief aims dig at Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the imaginary battle line drawn between Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku takes another twist as Napoli's sporting director aims a subtle dig at the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen left Napoli on loan last summer due to inability to secure a permanent move and his broken relationship with the 2022/23 Italian Serie A champions.

Osimhen in Istanbul has outperformed Lukaku in Naples, but sporting director Giovanni Manna backs the Belgian after his recent struggles, picking him as the better forward among the duo.

Source: Legit.ng