Asisat Oshoala has been left out of the Super Falcons squad ahead of the international friendly match against France

The six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year was also left out of the team for the doubleheader against Algeria

Head coach Justine Madugu has opened up on why the former Barcelona Femeni striker was dropped from the team

Asisat Oshoala was a notable absentee from the Super Falcons squad ahead of the international friendly against France, and the head coach has given a reason for her absence.

Oshoala was also not called up to the team when the Nigerian Women's national team beat Algeria 6-1 on aggregate during the international friendlies last month.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates with Bay FC teammates after scoring against Washington Spirits. Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians have begun insinuating that the former Barcelona Femeni forward is no longer counted on after the list was announced on social media and she was overlooked.

Madugu explains Oshoala’s absence

Super Falcons interim head coach Justine Madugu has cleared the air on why Oshoala has been left out of the Falcons squad for two consecutive FIFA windows.

“Asisat Oshoala is still an integral member of the Super Falcons, an important player in the team. She has some documentation problems in the US, that’s why we didn’t invite her for this game,” Madugu told Complete Sports.

“Her visa and work permit has expired and she is working to renew it. That’s the challenge she is facing at the moment.

“She cannot leave the US pending when the documents are done. She’s not invited because of documentation problems, not because she is not good enough to still play for the team.”

Oshoala joined National Women's Soccer League side Bay FC after leaving Barcelona last summer. She has been pivotal to the new side reaching the playoffs this season.

She has struggled in the national team for a while, hence the insinuation by Nigerians over her omission, as many have called for her to be permanently dropped.

Oshoala overlooked for CAF Awards

Legit.ng reported that CAF snubbed Asisat Oshoala on the list of the women's nominees for the Player of the Year Award scheduled for Marrakech in Morocco next month.

The six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year had an underwhelming final season at Barcelona and is having a quiet time in the United States.

