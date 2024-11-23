Fulham continued their impressive start to the Premier League season with a fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Alex Iwobi, who has been an ever-present for the Cottagers, was in on the action from the referee’s whistle

The versatile Nigerian midfielder scored a brilliant long-range goal for Fulham in the Premier League encounter

Alex Iwobi showcased his impressive form once again, netting a stunning goal for Fulham in their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The versatile midfielder, who had faced criticism from fans of the Nigerian national team, silenced his detractors with an outstanding performance for Marco Silva’s side.

Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. Image: Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

Deployed on the right flank, Iwobi wasted no time in silencing his critics. In the 19th minute, the 28-year-old delivered a moment of brilliance to open the scoring.

Following a build-up on the left, Kenny Tete received a cross-field pass and laid it off to Iwobi.

In a display of audacity and skill, the former Arsenal man unleashed a perfectly struck shot with his weaker foot that soared past goalkeeper José Sá, giving Fulham the lead in spectacular fashion.

The goal, which was Iwobi’s second in four appearances for Fulham, according to data courtesy of FotMob, has not only silenced his critics but also sparked widespread admiration across social media for his exceptional display.

Fans’ reaction to Iwobi’s long-range finish

Fans on social media were quick to heap praise on Alex Iwobi following his stunning strike.

@Inno4Chi, impressed by the midfielder's performance, wrote:

“People are beginning to believe he is genetically connected to Jay Jay. They doubted before.”

@Ikopima09, celebrating Iwobi’s brilliance, commented:

“Naija boy at it again 🔥👏”

@Dat_Oronboy, still in disbelief, shared:

“What a world-class goal from Iwobi.”

@AdamDarmia, visibly thrilled, added:

“What a goal there by Alex.”

@a1_josh_o, while praising Iwobi and subtly trolling Rayan Aït-Nouri, quipped:

“Class goal, but what is the left back doing? 😭😭”

Iwobi will now aim to build on his newfound form as Fulham set their sights on securing European qualification for next season.

Iwobi defends Super Eagles form

Legit.ng reported that Iwobi defended his performance for the Super Eagles after football-loving Nigerians questioned his delivery in the national team.

Iwobi indirectly admitted to having low numbers for the team but claimed he is not given enough freedom to operate as he is given at Premier League side Fulham.

