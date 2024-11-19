The 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament is all set, with all participating teams confirmed

A total of 24 teams, alongside the host nation, Morocco, are already guaranteed a place at the tournament

We shine the spotlight on the full list of teams that have already secured their spots at the 2025 AFCON showcase

With the final qualification matchday completed, all teams vying for a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco have now been confirmed.

However, some notable absences have raised eyebrows, including Ghana, who failed to secure qualification, leaving many fans surprised by their omission.

While Ghana’s elimination is a significant blow to their hopes of claiming a fifth AFCON title, the confirmed lineup of teams offers a captivating mix of experienced powerhouses and rising stars in African football.

The Africa Cup of Nations trophy during the AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Image: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Host nation Morocco leads the way with automatic qualification, joined by continental heavyweights like Senegal and Algeria, who secured their spots early with consistent performances.

Egypt, alongside defending champions Côte d'Ivoire, adds further prestige to the tournament, bringing with them a combined legacy of multiple AFCON titles.

With the final qualification slots now settled, here's a closer look at the teams confirmed to compete in Africa’s premier football showcase in 2025:

Teams that have qualified for the 2025 AFCON:

- Algeria

- Angola

- Burkina Faso

- Cameroon

- Comoros

- Democratic Republic of Congo

- Egypt

- Equatorial Guinea

- Gabon

- Ivory Coast

- Mali

- Nigeria

- Senegal

- South Africa

- Tunisia

- Uganda

- Zambia

- Zimbabwe

- Sudan

- Benin Republic

- Tanzania

- Botswana

- Mozambique

Data courtesy of CAF Online.

When is next AFCON?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will kick off in December 2025, hosted by Morocco.

This will mark the second time the North African nation has staged the tournament. Morocco first hosted the AFCON in 1988 and was scheduled to do so again in 2015, but the tournament was relocated to Equatorial Guinea due to the Ebola virus outbreak.

On June 21, 2024, it was officially confirmed that the tournament will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

While the 2023 event was moved to early 2024 to avoid the rainy season in Ivory Coast, a June-July schedule is typically preferred as it avoids conflicts with major European club competitions.

It was confirmed in June 2024 that the 2025 AFCON will begin on Sunday, December 21, 2025, and conclude with the final on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Gernot Rohr slams CAF

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr called out CAF after arriving at the Libyan airport with his Benin Republic players for the crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier match.

The German head coach claimed he is surprised that CAF could allow the North Africans to host a match at home after the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal a month ago.

