The Benin national football team has left the Libyan airport, leaving behind a dramatic and stressful atmosphere just hours after securing a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Cheetahs, coached by Gernot Rohr, secured their spot in the coveted competition with a hard-fought goalless draw against Libya. However, the jubilation was short-lived as chaos ensued in the stadium.

The Benin squad finally departed Libya hours after their ordeal at the stadium where they sealed their 2025 AFCON ticket. Photo credit: @FootballBenin/X

Following the final whistle, reports surfaced that irate Libyan authorities and fans had temporarily held the Benin squad prisoner at the stadium.

The tense scenario worsened when security officers allegedly assaulted Rohr, leaving him visibly shaken but determined to focus on the team's success, Own Goal Nigeria reports.

Despite the incident, the Benin squad made it to the airport under strict security. Hours later, they successfully left Libya, still basking in the euphoria of their AFCON qualification.

Benin makes historic AFCON return

Benin will return to the AFCON after five years as the Cheetahs booked their ticket to the continental competition with an impressive result against Libya, FootBoom reports.

The West Africans first appeared in the competition in 2004 before qualifying again in 2008, 2010, and 2019 before sealing another ticket to the 2025 edition slated for Morocco, per Wikipedia.

This qualification represents a new chapter in Beninese football history. Following a journey filled with anxiety and tension, the Cheetahs displayed their tenacity and determination to secure a spot in the famous continental tournament.

Libya accuses Nigeria of sabotage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Libyan national team has singled out the Nigerian team for blame following their failure to qualify for the AFCON tournament in Morocco.

The Mediterranean Knights, who required a victory in their final AFCON qualification fixture, were held to a draw by the Republic of Benin on their home turf.

Libya had kicked off their qualification campaign on a positive note with a draw against Rwanda, but things took a dramatic turn when they became embroiled in what many have described as a "hostage saga" involving the Nigerian team.

