Benin has qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after securing a draw against Libya

The Cheetahs grabbed an all-important point away in Benghazi to seal their return to Africa’s biggest competition

The draw sends Libya packing from the 2025 AFCON after they finished bottom of Group D

Benin Republic fans erupted in joy as their national football team clinched a coveted spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after securing a point against Libya in a high-stakes qualification tie.

The Cheetahs, led by former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, had their destiny in their hands as they needed to get a positive result against the Mediterranean Knights to seal AFCON qualification.

Benin qualified for their fifth Africa Cup of Nations after holding out for a needed point against Libya in their final Group D game. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

According to FootBoom, Benin held out to secure a valuable goalless draw against Libya, silencing a packed 45,000-capacity stadium to seal the all-important ticket to Africa’s biggest football competition.

The result means the Cheetahs will make a return to the AFCON since their last appearance in 2019 after finishing second in Group B with eight points, three points behind Nigeria.

Benin have only had four prior appearances at the AFCON, the first in 2004, before qualifying again in 2008, 2010, and 2019.

Benin fans celebrate AFCON ticket

Meanwhile, there were jubilations all around Benin after the Cheetahs secured a return to the AFCON as fans bragged about beating Libya and Rwanda to the valuable ticket.

@Malthus wrote on their Federations's Facebook page:

“Togo will be guarding the borders for us by the time we go to CAN and back. ”

@David also noted that Benin will not be humble:

“We are not humble tonight. In terms of resilience, Benin is the best nation in the world The fifth qualification in our history NB: Benin has the same goal as Ronaldo's Portugal in terms of the World Cup ”

@Samuel Boni also noted that the whole country will keep celebrating.

“What a joy, what a great happiness to see your country's flag flying across the continent: congratulations to our cheetahs and very proud of us: the best is yet to come...”

Benin will be among the 24 nations to compete for the AFCON trophy when the competition kicks off in Morocco.

Libya promises revenge against Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Libyan media sent a stern message to Nigeria's Super Eagles following their football team’s inability to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

The Mediterranean Knights were condemned to win their final group game against Benin while hoping the Super Eagles would do them a favour of also defeating Rwanda to seal their AFCON ticket.

