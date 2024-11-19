Augustine Eguavoen has continued to see his stint as interim coach of the Nigerian team met with endless scepticism

Despite qualifying the Super Eagles for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the interim gaffer has continued to divide opinions among many

We shine the spotlight on a few reasons why the 59-year-old manager should consider stepping away from his role as interim coach of the Super Eagles

Augustine Eguavoen’s tenure as interim coach of the Super Eagles has been far from devoid of criticism.

Appointed after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) failed to secure a replacement for the departing Finidi George, the 59-year-old tactician has achieved notable results with the team.

Among his accomplishments is the Super Eagles’ emphatic qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). However, despite these successes, fans have pointed out shortcomings in Eguavoen’s approach during his six matches in charge.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen gestures during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Nigeria and Tunisia. Image: Daniel Beloumou.

The criticism intensified after Nigeria’s surprising defeat in their final AFCON qualifier against Rwanda. Despite having already secured a spot in the tournament, many fans criticized the interim coach for his team selection, which they believe contributed to the unexpected loss.

In light of these renewed waves of criticism, we explore why Augustine Eguavoen should consider stepping aside as interim coach of the Super Eagles after achieving AFCON qualification success.

Why Eguavoen should resign as interim coach

Save himself from embarrassment

The need to protect his legacy and avoid potential embarrassment with the Super Eagles should be a top consideration for why Coach Eguavoen might contemplate stepping down from his role.

If the 59-year-old experiences a dip in form, as was the case during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, the same fans who once hailed him as a saviour could swiftly turn against him, reigniting calls for his removal.

The endless clamour for foreign coaches

Another crucial factor for Eguavoen to consider during his tenure as interim coach is the persistent clamour for a foreign manager to take charge of the Super Eagles.

Despite the recent positive results the 59-year-old has delivered, a significant section of fans continues to hope for a foreign tactician to lead the team. These supporters, currently lying in wait, will undoubtedly resurface in large numbers at the slightest opportunity.

The never-ending criticism

Eguavoen must also acknowledge the relentless wave of criticism he continues to face from Super Eagles fans.

The 59-year-old has endured a significant share of scrutiny, and with every match the team plays, it seems a fresh surge of criticism emerges. This ongoing challenge may prompt him to reconsider how long he is willing to endure such intense and persistent backlash.

