The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a surprise defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification clash against Rwanda

Quick-fire goals from defender Ange Mutsinzi and striker Innocent Nshuti were enough to clinch victory for Torsten Spittler’s side

The Amavubi coach recently explained how his side sealed their historic victory against the Super Eagles

The jaws of many dropped as Super Eagles fans watched their team suffer an unexpected defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Rwanda.

What was billed as a ‘Goliath vs David’ showdown between the two nations unfolded differently than expected, with the Amavubi coming from behind to claim a stunning victory over the Super Eagles.

Although Nigeria had already secured their qualification for the AFCON prior to the match, numerous fans and football stakeholders anticipated an easy win for the Super Eagles against Rwanda.

In the wake of the surprising defeat, Rwandan coach, Torsten Spittler, has detaiked the key factors that led his side to secure the historic victory over Nigeria.

Rwandan coach speaks on win vs Nigeria

Speaking after his side’s historic victory, the 63-year-old coach expressed his excitement at seeing his team secure a remarkable win.

As captured by Soccernet, the German tactician remarked:

“I’m happy because we came, we saw, we conquered. Beating the Super Eagles, with some of Africa’s finest players, on their home turf is considered almost impossible.”

Detailing what his team did right during the match, the former Bhutan manager continued:

“Check the FIFA rankings! The Super Eagles are ranked around 30th, while we, Rwanda, are in the 160s. That’s a massive gap. Yet, we held our ground and achieved this feat. It’s a huge accomplishment for us, and I’m incredibly proud of the players,” said the German coach.

Looking ahead, coach Spittler and Nigerian coach Augustine Eguavoen are set to clash during the next international break, with the Super Eagles in urgent need of positive results to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, Nigeria are currently winless in their World Cup qualifiers, having drawn three and lost one. Rwanda, however, leads the group with seven points from four matches.

