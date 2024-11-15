The Super Eagles of Nigeria shared points with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Ivory Coast

The two sides met at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in the matchday five of AFCON 2025Q

A funny scene happened between Nigerian defender Ola Aina and Benin attacker Aiyegun Tosin

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina showed a Benin Republic star he is not the player to mess with during the match between Nigeria and the Cheetahs yesterday.

Nigeria and Benin played a 1-1 draw at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan during matchday five of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ola Aina challenges for the ball with Benin attacker Junior Olaitan during the AFCON 2025 qualifier match. Photo by Sia Kambou.

Mohamed Tijani put the hosts ahead in the first half before the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, equalised for the Eagles and maintained the unbeaten run.

Aina shows off to Benin star

Aina has been a mainstay of the Super Eagles since he switched his international allegiance to represent Nigeria in 2017, having played for England at youth levels.

The English-born defender started and played 82 minutes in yesterday’s match and had a funny scene with a Benin attacker, who also has Nigerian descent.

As seen in a viral video on social media, Aina attempted to dribble Aiyegun Tosin but was unsuccessful, and the player taunted him, which forced the Chelsea academy graduate to tell him to come back and this time went past him. The official intervened and warned the attacker about the challenge.

This incident comes days after his former Chelsea youth coach Jody Morris, speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, warned him over his on-field antics towards opponents after his goal against West Ham.

Morris claimed Aina’s comments that he sent West Ham back to East London crossed a line and he should watch his speeches henceforth and not disrespect opponents.

Ivorian defender trolled Aina

Legit.ng reported that Ivorian defender Willy Boly trolled Ola Aina when the two met at club side Nottingham Forest dining and exchanged pleasantries.

Aina questioned Boly’s handshake, and the Ivory Coast international told him that's what helped his country beat Nigeria in the AFCON 2023 final in February.

