Victor Osimhen suffered an injury in Galatasaray's round seven Turkish Super Lig fixture against Kasimpasa

The Nigerian forward requested to be substituted at the end of the first half following what appeared to be a hamstring injury

Galatasaray's coach, Okan Buruk, in his recent press conference, has expressed concern over the injury to the Nigerian attacker

Victor Osimhen witnessed his amazing night against Kasimpasa brought to an abrupt end due to an injury.

The Nigerian forward had opened his goal account for Galatasaray with a brace on the night; however, just minutes before halftime, Osimhen signalled to the bench to be substituted.

The injury to the combative forward has since stirred major concern among the club’s fans, especially given the rather shambolic performance that the Yellow and Reds displayed following Osimhen's substitution.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa at Rams Park Stadium on September 28, 2024. Image: Seskim Photo.

In the aftermath of his injury, and amid growing concern, a new update on the blow suffered by the forward has surfaced.

Update on Osimhen's injury surfaces

According to a recent report from media outlet, Forza Cimbom, the Nigerian forward is believed to have sustained a hamstring injury.

The report further explains that Osimhen refrained from pushing himself due to the pain in his muscles and will continue to be monitored in the coming days.

However, the update also carries a note of optimism for the club's fans, suggesting that the forward could be available for the upcoming UEFA Europa League fixture against FK Rīgas Futbola Skola.

Galatasaray's coach, Okan Buruk, remains dissatisfied with the growing list of injuries within his squad. In a recent interview as captured by Punch, the 50-year-old emphasised how fixture congestion has been taking a toll on his team.

"One of our biggest fears was injury, and it happened with Osimhen. I mentioned it last week. We play on Wednesday, and our next match is on Thursday. Then, we are assigned a game for Saturday.

This scheduling is designed to squeeze us, to cause injuries. They’re practically saying, ‘Go into your next European match without key players.’ That’s the message."

Galatasaray will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures as they look to return to winning ways.

Osimhen shows off special celebration

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen showed off a special celebration after finding the back of the net for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward had been on a three-game goal drought for the Istanbul club following his transfer.

Osimhen held up a shirt with an inscription to celebrate his maiden goal for his new club.

