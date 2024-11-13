Alexander Iwobi has been a revelation since joining Fulham from Everton under manager Marco Silva

Silva has deployed the Super Eagles midfielder in an offensive position to harness his creative prowess

Iwobi ranks high on the list of players with most open-play chances created in the Premier League in 2024

The Premier League boasts of an impressive pool of attackers who are visionaries and creators for their respective teams, including the highly revered Kevin De Bruyne.

Data and statistics websites segregate chances created on the pitch into key passes and big chances and, in most instances, separate those from open play to set-piece situations.

Alex Iwobi celebrates Fulham's goal against Crystal Palace with teammates Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe. Photo by Warren Little.

As noted by ESPN UK, six players have created the most chances from open play in the Premier League in the calendar year, including Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Legit.ng looks at the six best creators in the Premier League in 2024.

PL players with most open-play chances

1. Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain and talisman Odegaard leads the English top flight in chances created from open play with 62, three clear of the next player despite missing a significant part of this season due to an ankle injury suffered on an international break.

2. Cole Palmer

Where would Chelsea have been if they had not splashed £42.5 million to sign Palmer from Manchester City in the summer of 2023? The versatile attacker has carried the team on his back and has created 59 chances this year, winning the league's best young player award.

3. Luis Diaz

A surprising name on this list is Diaz, who has found a new lease of life under the new Liverpool manager, Arne Slot. He has created 58 chances from open play in 2024. The Colombian bagged his first hat trick for the Reds in the 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.

4. Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Fernandes has been the player challenging De Bruyne’s status since his arrival in the Premier League from Sporting CP in January 2020. Despite United's abysmal end to last season and a poor start to this season, he has created 55 chances.

5. Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne, the best attacker in the Premier League in the last 10 years, has been on and off in the past year due to injuries, yet he has created 54 chances from open play, underlining his exceptional vision, creativity, and passing range.

5. Alex Iwobi

He is another surprising name on this list because he is the only one not playing for a top club, and it is even more impressive for him to be here with 54 chances, tying De Bruyne. As noted by Fulham's official website, Marco Silva hailed him as one of the best players in his team.

Iwobi defends Super Eagles form

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi defended his performance for the Super Eagles after football-loving Nigerians questioned his delivery on the national team.

Iwobi indirectly admitted to having low numbers for the team but claimed he is not given enough freedom to operate as he is given at Premier League side Fulham.

