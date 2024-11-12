The Republic of Benin is set to clash with Nigeria in a pivotal 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Benin's coach, Gernot Rohr, finds himself under intense pressure, with his job on the line if his team suffers a loss

Here, we shine the spotlight on a list of Nigerian players who could determine the fate of the Franco-German tactician

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Abidjan, set to face off against the Republic of Benin with one clear goal: securing a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Led by Augustin Eguavoen, the Nigerian squad will encounter a familiar face in Gernot Rohr. The Franco-German coach, under heavy scrutiny, faces a high-stakes, "win or lose your job" scenario as he prepares to go up against his former team.

Reports across local media, including Fraternité, have been critical of the veteran tactician, hinting that a loss to Nigeria could seal his fate.

Under pressure, Rohr has been making adjustments to his Benin squad, hoping he can pull off a surprise come game day.

As the showdown approaches at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, we turn our attention to the key Nigerian players who could ensure Rohr and his Benin team suffer a defeat.

Nigerian players who could help seal win vs Benin

Ademola Lookman

The Atalanta forward is the obvious danger man of the Super Eagles under coach Eguavoen. The 27-year-old recorded a brace in the last meeting between both teams in September.

The marquee forward, who was recently nominated for the Ballon d’Or, has so far been involved in 13 goals in 12 appearances for his club side, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

Lookman is expected to continue his brilliant run of form when the Super Eagles lock horns with the Cheetahs.

Victor Osimhen

The 25-year-old is another player who could ultimately determine Rohr’s fate amid the ongoing sack rumours.

Since his move to the Turkish league, the Galatasaray forward has been nothing short of a revelation.

Osimhen, having scored four goals in his last two appearances for his club, enters this encounter in one of his most prolific runs of form in recent times.

Wilfred Ndidi

The Leicester City star is another player who could undoubtedly determine Coach Rohr’s fate during the encounter. The combative midfielder has demonstrated immense versatility for both his club and the Nigerian team in recent years. Ndidi will be looking to replicate his recent club form when the crucial qualification fixture kicks off in Abidjan.

Benin coach pinpoints Nigeria’s weakness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rohr analysed Super Eagles’ problem after guiding Benin Republic to a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifier match in June.

The Franco-German manager claimed the team is struggling due to the new players who are yet to settle into the team, so they are still playing with the players he had.

