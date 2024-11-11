Gernot Rohr is under fire in Benin Republic for inviting players of Nigerian descent to the national team squad

The Cheetahs will host the Super Eagles in the matchday five of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The former Nigeria team head coach has defended his decision and highlighted a weakness he will explore

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Benin Republic national team head coach Gernot Rohr has defended his decision to invite three players of Nigerian descent and an NPFL player to the squad for the match against the West African neighbours.

The Cheetahs will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crunch 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match at their adopted home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Gernot Rohr on the touchline during Benin Republic's 2-1 win over Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria need a point to seal their qualification for the tournament in Morocco, while Benin will need maximum points before their final group game against Libya in Benghazi.

Rohr defends calling Nigerian players

As seen in the list announced on social media, the Franco-German manager named three players of Nigerian descent in the 25-man squad for the final two games.

Mohammed Tijani, midfielder Junior Olaitan, and forward Tosin Aiyegun were named in the squad, while there was also a recall for Beninoise goalkeeper Serge Obassa, who plays for Remo Stars.

The former Super Eagles boss has defended his decision after an outcry from the Benin media, who claimed his squad is not man enough to face the Eagles.

“Serge Obassa is on the list of three goalkeepers, along with Alagbé and Dandjinou. And then we also have the return of Lenny Piringuel who, with his new club, Rouen, is starting to find his marks, his liveliness, interests us a lot,” he said, as quoted by Mega Sports.

“Especially against a Nigerian team that could have small problems in defence, we hope.

“Obassa knows Nigerian football very well since he plays for Remo Stars, which is one of the best clubs in Nigeria at the moment. So his experience and know-how can also be useful to us, whether in training or possibly in matches.”

Rohr highlights Super Eagles’ problem

Legit.ng previously reported that Rohr analysed Super Eagles’ problem after guiding Benin Republic to a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifier match in June.

The Franco-German manager claimed the team is struggling due to the new players who are yet to settle into the team, so they are still playing with the players he had.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng