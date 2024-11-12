Nigeria and Benin Republic will clash in the Group D matchday five of AFCON 2025 qualifier on Thursday

Gernot Rohr, who doubles as Benin's head coach and the former manager of Nigeria, has addressed the media

The Franco-German manager highlighted the problem peculiar to the Cheetahs in Group D before the tie

Gernot Rohr has highlighted the problem peculiar Benin Republic faces in Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers ahead of facing his former team Nigeria.

The qualifying series for the AFCON 2025 will be wrapped up this international window, with games scheduled from November 13 to 19 across various stadiums in Africa.

Benin Republic players left Gernot Rohr on their shoulders after beating Nigeria 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Group D, which features Nigeria, Benin Republic, Rwanda, and Libya, has yet to be decided, with all teams still up for qualification and elimination, including Nigeria, who have 10 points.

Benin have six points, closely followed by Rwanda in second place with five points, while the Mediterranean Knights of Libya sit at the bottom of the group with one point from four games.

Rohr states Benin's disadvantage

The head coach of the Benin national team has explained one key disadvantage his team has that no other country in the group has ahead of the final round of games.

“In our group, the three countries that are with us have all had the chance to be able to play at home. It's not like us who have to go to neutral ground. Up until now, it has given us the chance to play in Abidjan, and we will want to continue,” he said, as quoted by Mega Sports.

As noted by ANS, Benin adopted Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast as their home ground after CAF ruled that all their stadiums are substandard.

Benin beat Nigeria 2-1 at the same ground in June during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, he does not think it will affect his team and believes their fate will be sealed when they travel to Benghazi to face Libya at the Martyrs of February Stadium on the final day.

Rohr justifies NPFL star’s call-up

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr justified calling an NPFL player to the Benin squad for the game against Nigeria after heavy scrutiny from the Beninoise media.

The former Super Eagles boss claimed Remo Stars goalkeeper Serge Obassa’s experience of Nigerian football is vital. He also noted a weakness in Austin Eguavoen’s side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng