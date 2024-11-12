The Republic of Benin is poised to lock horns with Nigeria in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The Super Eagles team boasts one of the continent's most potent attacks, led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

A report detailing that coach Gernot Rohr has saddled the responsibility of stopping the duo to a Germany-based defender has surfaced

The lead-up to the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin is fast unfolding.

Both West African neighbours, who are within touching distance of securing a ticket to the Morocco showpiece, are aware that a victory in this encounter would be pivotal.

The clash, which has been loosely dubbed a 'David vs Goliath' battle, is largely tilted in favour of the Super Eagles.

However, considering the recent wave of criticism directed at Benin's coach, Gernot Rohr, the German tactician will be digging deep into his bag of tricks to ensure his side can secure a victory against the Super Eagles.

According to a report from media outlet Fraternité, the possibility of the Franco-German tactician being axed from his role in the event of a defeat to Nigeria has not been ruled out—adding another layer of intrigue to the fixture.

In his efforts to secure a win, Rohr must find a way to curtail Nigeria’s most potent attacking threats, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Amid questions about how he plans to stop the duo, a report has surfaced detailing that the septuagenarian has tasked a Germany-based defender with the responsibility of neutralising the duo.

Rohr tasks defender with stopping Osimhen, Lookman

According to a report from media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the veteran tactician has entrusted the responsibility of stopping both Osimhen and Lookman to defender Ryan Adigo.

The 23-year-old, who recently earned a recall to the national team, plays for German Regionalliga side Lokomotiv Leipzig.

The versatile defender has been in outstanding form for his club, contributing to their remarkable 13-match unbeaten streak.

Rohr, speaking highly of the highly-rated Adigo, said:

"With Adigo's arrival, having been converted into a fullback, we now have the option of using him on either side, making him a valuable asset to our team."

The Republic of Benin will host the Super Eagles at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on November 14th.

Benin players who could hurt the Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of Benin players who could .

The list included captain Steve Mounié and Grenoble forward, Junior Olaitan, who has been talking tough ahead of the fixture.

