Victor Osimhen has declared himself ready for the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Galatasaray forward is set to rejoin the Super Eagles squad after missing Nigeria’s previous tie versus Libya

The Super Eagles are top of Group D with 10 points and need just a point to secure qualification to the tournament

Victor Osimhen has turned his attention to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and has sounded a warning to Nigeria’s next opponents Benin and Rwanda.

The 25-year-old forward has been in remarkable form for Galatasaray, netting four goals in his last two appearances for the Turkish club before the international break.

Benin will hope to botch Nigeria's early quest for an AFCON ticket when both teams meet on November 14. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

According to ESPN, Osimhen is back in the Nigeria squad after missing last month's qualifying fixtures against Libya due to injury and is expected to lead the Super Eagles attack.

The return of the Galatasaray forward is good news to the Nigeria technical staff led by Augustine Eguavoen who has struggled to get the best out of other forwards like Victor Boniface in Osimhen’s absence.

The Super Eagles will take on Benin at the Stade Felix-Houphouet-Boigny on November 14, before traveling home to Uyo for the final qualifying game against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium four days later.

Osimhen fires warning to Benin and Rwanda

Meanwhile, Osimhen is looking forward to Nigeria’s AFCON double-header against Benin and Rwanda after revealing that he is arriving back into the national team with confidence, PUNCH reports.

“We will go to the national team with this confidence. When we return, we have the power to win every match.”

Nigeria, who heads Group D with 10 points from four games, needs just a point to secure qualification to the 2025 AFCON, and with Osimhen in the squad, Nigerians are confident of sealing that ticket.

Benin suffer setback ahead of Nigeria clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an essential player in the Benin attacking lineup has recently suffered a fresh injury, further complicating their preparations ahead of the Nigeria game.

Star forward, Matteo Ahlinvi, is now a major doubt for the upcoming game after being substituted in his club, Västerås' match against Hammarby.

The 25-year-old lasted only 34 minutes in the Swedish league clash before suffering an injury.

