The Republic of Benin is poised to lock horns with the Super Eagles in an upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Coach of the Cheetahs, Gernot Rohr, is currently under intense scrutiny ahead of the crucial qualification fixture

We shine the spotlight on three Benin Republic players who can help the Franco-German tactician secure victory against the Nigerian team

Republic of Benin coach Gernot Rohr faces mounting pressure ahead of his team’s crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician, who recently announced his squad for the fixture, has come under heavy criticism, especially regarding the inclusion of players perceived as underwhelming by many fans and analysts.

Benin's head coach, Gernot Rohr, gestures during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Libya. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Reports from several media outlets, including Fraternité, indicate that the possibility of the 71-year-old manager being dismissed remains high, particularly if his side suffers a loss against the Super Eagles.

This daunting prospect makes the fixture crucial for the Republic of Benin and especially for their embattled manager.

With that in mind, we spotlight three key players Rohr will likely rely on to secure a vital victory against Nigeria.

Players Rohr will count on to hurt Nigeria

Steve Mounié

The Cheetahs’ captain remains the team’s biggest threat to Nigeria.

The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in their most recent encounter, scoring the decisive goal that secured a historic first victory for Rohr’s side over the Super Eagles earlier in June.

Buoyed by recent form, the Cheetahs' captain enters this fixture with confidence, having scored twice in his side's last three outings.

Jodel Dossou

The 32-year-old attacker is another player the Nigerian team should be cautious of.

The former RB Salzburg star scored the equalizing goal in Benin's victory over the Super Eagles in June.

A powerful and combative forward, he has the strength to outmuscle defenders, a quality he demonstrated effectively in their previous match, which ended in a defeat for Nigeria.

Dossel has been a mainstay at the heart of the Cheetahs' attack, and Rohr will rely on his trusted player to help secure a win against Nigeria.

Junior Olaitan

The Grenoble forward is another coach Rohr will be banking on to help save his job.

The 22-year-old has been vocal about the fixture against the Super Eagles, sharing his confidence in an interview with local media outlet Leonzedubenin ahead of the clash.

The versatile attacker brings an extra edge to this match, driven by a desire to prove himself against Nigeria, his country of heritage—a motivation that could inspire a standout performance.

With Rohr's future hanging in the balance, this fixture is set to be a thrilling encounter, adding yet another layer of intrigue to this crucial qualification clash.

Rohr makes changes to Benin squad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has compiled a special squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualification clash against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician included three Nigerians in his squad for the match against the Super Eagles.

The septuagenarian is eyeing the possibility of qualifying Benin for their first AFCON since 2019. Benin is set to face the Super Eagles in Abidjan on November 14.

