The Republic of Benin is poised to lock horns with the Super Eagles in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The win-or-bust clash for the Cheetahs has become even more crucial, with talks of a possible sacking of coach Gernot Rohr on the horizon

The Franco-German tactician has suffered another major blow in the lead-up to the clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The pressure continues to mount for coach Gernot Rohr as he prepares for the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician, aiming to guide the Cheetahs to their first AFCON appearance since 2019, faces the prospect of dismissal, with a loss to the Super Eagles potentially sealing his fate.

Local media outlets, including Fraternité, have widely reported on these sacking rumours, criticising the 71-year-old manager’s strategy and approach since he assumed the role in 2023.

Adding to the challenges of what has now become a must-win fixture for Coach Rohr, an essential player in his attacking lineup has recently suffered a fresh injury, further complicating preparations.

Gernot Rohr's Benin suffers fresh blow

According to a recent report from BSN Sports, star forward, Matteo Ahlinvi, is now a major doubt for the upcoming game after being substituted in his club, Västerås' match against Hammarby.

The 25-year-old lasted only 34 minutes in the Swedish league clash before suffering an injury.

The report adds that while the severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed, Ahlinvi is still expected to join the camp for further assessment.

The versatile attacker, who has made 22 appearances for the Cheetahs, has been a crucial part of Coach Rohr's squad and was instrumental in the 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles earlier in June.

How the embattled Rohr will adjust his team for this encounter remains to be seen.

Benin players who could hurt the Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of Benin players who could pose a threat to the Super Eagles.

The list included captain Steve Mounié and Grenoble forward Junior Olaitan, who has been talking tough ahead of the fixture.

Both teams are expected to lock horns on November 14 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

