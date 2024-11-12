African footballing nations are converging for the final rounds of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

16 more national teams are expected to book their places at the tournament in Morocco, including Nigeria

The Super Eagles need just a point and hold a lot of power to decide how Group D will finally shape up

The final rounds of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are scheduled from November 13 to 19 as 16 more teams hope to qualify for next year's tournament.

Group D, which has Nigeria, Benin Republic, Rwanda and Libya, enters the final round in a very tricky situation where all nations in the group could still qualify.

Libyan players training before the cancelled AFCON 2025 qualifier match against Nigeria. Photo by Libyan FF.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria lead the group with 10 points after CAF awarded them three points for the airport hostage saga in Libya. Benin Republic have six points, Rwanda have five and Libya are bottom of the group with a point.

The Super Eagles have the easiest path to qualification as they need a point from their away game against Benin or their home game against Rwanda to make it to Morocco next year.

The three-time African champions hold so much power in the group and could decide the fate of the other countries, particularly the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport last month, and now they need the team they mistreated to help them.

How Nigeria could help Libya

As noted by All Africa, Libya faces an uphill but possible task to qualify for AFCON 2025. They need to be at their best and have good results to go their way in other group games.

The Knights must win their remaining two games against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali and Benin Republic at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

However, that is not all, Rwanda and Benin must not pick up any point in their other game, which is against Nigeria. The Eagles play Benin at their adopted home in Abidjan before hosting Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

A draw for Nigeria against Benin Republic ends it all for Libya, but picking up two wins against their opponents will help their hostage masters secure a slot in Morocco.

As noted by Libya Akhbar, the North Africans have no trust in Nigeria to help them and believe they'll play to get a point against Benin and qualify.

How Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict awarding them three points and three goals after the airport hostage ordeal in Libya.

Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points, four points clear of second-placed Benin Republic, but they could still miss out in an unlikely but possible scenario.

