Gernot Rohr could be sacked should he fail to qualify Benin Republic for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Franco-German tactician will lead his side as they take on Nigeria and Libya in the final phase of the qualifiers

He has recalled five players back to the national team set-up but will miss the services of key defender Cedric Hountondji

Fear grips Gernot Rohr, the head coach of the Benin Republic national team, ahead of the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Benin host the Super Eagles at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on November 14 in a must-win encounter.

With 6 points from four matches, victory for the Cheetahs would see them in a good position to pick a ticket to the continental showpiece.

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr is under pressure to beat Nigeria. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

They face-off with Libya in Benghazi in their final match of the qualifying series, four days after their date with Nigeria, Own Goal reports.

The Amavubi of Rwanda are on 5 points and can still edge the Benin side to the ticket.

Former Super Eagles coach Rohr was appointed the head coach of the Benin national team after the country missed out on the 2023 AFCON tournament.

The tactician could be shown the exit door should he fail to qualify the team for the 2025 AFCON tournament to be hosted by Morocco.

Rohr recalls five players

Meanwhile, the manager has recalled David Kiki, Serge Obassa, Lenny Pirringuel, Tosin Aiyegun and Ryan Adigo to the national team set-up.

On the other hand, he has been dealt a huge blow with the absence of key defender Cedric Hountondji due to a nagging injury.

According to a statement on the CAF website, the manager named a 23-man squad for the Nigeria and Libya matches

Steve Mounie and Steve Traore are expected to lead the attack, while Olivier Verdon will take charge of the defence in Hountondji's absence.

Super Eagles arrive Abidjan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian national football team players have started arriving in Abidjan ahead of the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The camp has been thrown open in the Ivorian capital as the Super Eagles play away to the Benin Republic in their penultimate match of the series.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has named 23 players to prosecute the matches, as Victor Collins and Alhassan Yusuf are already in camp.

Source: Legit.ng